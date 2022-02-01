Holy Family Methuen and Haverhill and Lawrence General Hospitals to Partner on Key Services

Hospitals in Haverhill, Methuen, Lawrence and Boston are banding together to better coordinate affordable and easy to reach primary and specialty medical services.

Steward Health Care, owner and operator of Holy Family Hospital in Methuen and Haverhill as well as St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton, and Lawrence General Hospital said today the clinical affiliation agreement means they will share provider resources and clinical expertise. Each of the hospitals retain its governing and decision-making independence.

“The heart of this new relationship is our three hospitals’ mutual commitment to community-based medicine,” said Steward Health Care North Region President Harrison Bane. “The partnership between Lawrence General Hospital and Steward’s family of community hospitals will enhance the Merrimack Valley’s ability to receive high-quality medical services locally. Our goal is to provide high quality care that is both affordable for residents and easy to access.”

The agreement calls for St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center to serve as the preferred partner for local hospitals referring patients with complex and highly specialized needs. St. Elizabeth’s recently opened two new, state-of-the-art, units comprised of a 10-bed intensive care unit and a 16-bed medical-surgical stepdown unit. It is also investing $100 million in new improvements.

For residents of the Merrimack Valley area, a joint statement said, “the partnership will expand access to medical care at the local level at a sustainable cost and reflects both Steward Health Care and Lawrence General Hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality care to local communities.”

Lawrence General Hospital President and CEO Deborah J. Wilson said the hospital is “excited that this affiliation will allow us to strengthen and expand primary and specialty care in the Merrimack Valley.”

Further, Lawrence General, St. Elizabeth’s and Holy Family will collaborate on provider recruitment and retention to ensure the Merrimack Valley has access to primary care physicians and specialists and explore participation in alternative payment arrangements that foster coordinated care and accountability for quality and cost.

