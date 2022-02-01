Haverhill Asks Residents to Continue Odd Side On-Street Parking Until Further Notice

Haverhill officials are asking the public to continue parking on the odd side of the street as February begins to help the city’s snow removal and winter storm cleanup efforts.

There is also no parking on downtown’s major streets as the city begins clearing and removing snow downtown starting tonight at 6 p.m. and continuing through 6, Wednesday morning. Clearing of downtown parking lots also remains ongoing by private contractors.

On-street parking throughout the city would typically move to the even side of the street as February is an even-numbered month. Mayor James J. Fiorentini, however, has ordered that, “until further notice…all vehicles should continue to be parked on the odd side of streets during the hours of 6 p.m.-6 a.m.

