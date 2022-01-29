Residents Mostly Stay In During Storm; Trinity Ambulance Struck Broadside, But No Injuries

As of early evening Saturday, area residents appear to have largely heeded advice to stay in and off the roads.

A notable exception was when an ambulance was struck broadside around 3 p.m., Saturday, on Broadway near the former St. Joseph’s School. While no injuries were reported, first responders reported “people are flying down this hill” and also requested assistance from the Public Works Department.

Haverhill and Methuen both declared snow emergencies with winter parking bans. Haverhill announced its ban would likely be lifted at 6 a.m., Sunday, while Methuen reported enforcement through noon, Sunday. Haverhill’s ban applies to downtown streets and major travel arteries, while Methuen banned all on-street parking. Haverhill allowed free off-street parking downtown at the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Dec on Merrimack Street, while Methuen suggested using the Methuen Park and Ride on Pelham Street, ball field at the intersection of Lawrence/East Street and Osgood Street Park.

Haverhill’s Recycling Center on Primrose Street was closed and a planned waste oil collection was postponed until next Saturday, Feb. 5.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito urged residents to limit non-essential travel through Sunday morning as heavy snowfall and wind gusts caused “whiteout conditions.”

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s ban on travel for tractor trailer trucks, tandems and special permit haulers continues until midnight, Saturday.

The Massachusetts National Guard has equipment and personnel standing by to assist State Police and local authorities with 12 teams positioned in the eastern part of the state.

