UMass Lowell Begins Search to Replace Retiring Chancellor Jacquie Moloney

The search began Thursday for a new UMass Lowell chancellor to succeed Jacquie Moloney, who announced last July she would be retiring.

UMass Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Manning, an alumnus of UMass Lowell, said “The members of this search committee have the experience, expertise and passion for UMass Lowell success necessary to identify and advance highly qualified candidates for this critical leadership position.”

Search Committee co-chairs are Mary Burns, UMass trustee, principal of Splash Media Group and a 1984 UMass Lowell alumna; and Jerry Colella, chairman of MKS Instruments and a 1978 UMass Lowell alumnus.

Other members are Dr. Michael Graves, UMass Lowell associate professor; Amy Hoey, executive vice president/chief operating officer of Circle Health and Lowell General Hospital; Derek Houle, UMass Lowell student trustee, UMass Lowell Class of 2022; James R. Julian Jr., executive vice president/chief operating officer at UMass Office of the President; Dr. Carol McDonough, president of the Massachusetts Society of Professors Lowell and professor of economics; Dr. Noreen “Chioma” Okwara, internal medicine resident at Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Dr. Sandra Richtermeyer, dean, UMass Lowell Manning School of Business; and Mark Saab, founder of Advanced Polymers.

UMass President Marty Meehan, an alumnus and former chancellor of UMass Lowell, said “Strong leadership at UMass Lowell will be essential to continuing the momentum that this nationally ranked research university has continued to build under the stewardship of Chancellor Jacquie Moloney.”

The Committee will seek input from a wide range of stakeholders, including community leaders, students, faculty, staff, alumni and donors. A pool of candidates will be developed to submit to Meehan, who will then make a recommendation to the board of trustees.

A national executive search firm will be hired to assist with the recruitment process.

