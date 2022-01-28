Plaistow, N.H., Expands Police Dispatch Center, Seeking Job Applicants

Plaistow, N.H., Police are expanding the department’s Dispatch Center and have two openings for a full-time dispatcher.

One opening is a new position and a second opening is in preparation for a future retirement. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, have no previous criminal record, have at least a high school diploma or equivalent, possess a valid driver’s license and be a U.S. citizen. Previous dispatch experience and an associate’s degree is preferred.

More information is available online at Plaistow.com.

