Payano Receives Support of Dempsey, Rurak and Finegold in Quest for State Senate

Lawrence City Councilor Pavel Payano is working to shore up support in Haverhill in his run for state Senate, saying yesterday he received endorsements from two former Haverhill officeholders as well as a potential legislative colleague.

He said the backing comes from former Rep. Brian S. Dempsey of Haverhill, who also served as House Ways and Means Committee chairman; former Haverhill Mayor James A. Rurak; and state Sen. Barry R. Finegold. Payano is seeking the reconfigured First Essex State Senate seat that includes Lawrence, Methuen and a part of Haverhill.

“I am honored to have the support of former state Rep. Brian Dempsey who served Haverhill for 27 years, fearlessly advocating and delivering resources for the community. The impacts of Dempsey’s public service continue to be seen and felt today in Haverhill. His direct efforts led to long-term regional economic development for the city and state,” said Payano. During his tenure, he added, Dempsey also led on key priorities, including the environment and gaming policies, and wrote seven annual budgets for our Commonwealth.

“Pavel has spent his life serving others, as a municipal leader he has been a relentless advocate and positive force for change who understands what it takes to generate economic development, 21st century jobs and ensure every student has access to a great school,” Dempsey said in a statement.

Rurak said, “As a first-generation American, Pavel knows what it means to work hard for the American Dream and has a proven track record of delivering results. I know Pavel will deliver for Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence across a range of policy areas, particularly in driving positive change in our public school system.”

Finegold, an Andover Democrat who represents Lawrence in the Second Essex Middlesex District is running for re-election in the newly redistricted seat that includes Amesbury, Merrimack, Haverhill, North Andover, Andover, Tewksbury and Wilmington. Finegold said if he is re-elected, he knows “from first-hand experience, and my eight years as a state senator, that Councilor Payano would be one of the key partners I need to deliver for all of Haverhill.”

