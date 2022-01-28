Merrimack River Piers That Once Held I-495 Bridge Set for Demolition; No Traffic Impact

Demolition of Merrimack River piers that once held Interstate 495’s southbound bridge in Haverhill will have little effect on traffic when work begins next week.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said crews will be “conducting critical in-water demolition work on the piers.” Officials said activities involve underwater concrete demolition and removal.

Work takes place Monday through Saturday, starting each day at 6 a.m. and continuing until 2, the next morning. Demolition is expected to continue through February.

Noise-generating work will be limited from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Noise levels will be monitored throughout the work, with noise control measures being taken when needed. Work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

