Haverhill Republicans to Elect Convention Delegates Feb. 9

Registered Haverhill Republicans are having a caucus to elect delegates to the Massachusetts Republican Party Convention.

Republicans from across Massachusetts will gather at the convention to endorse candidates for statewide office. The local caucus takes place Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m., at the Roma Restaurant, 29 Middlesex St., Haverhill.

“This is going to be an exciting year as we, Massachusetts Republicans, work hard to get our message out,” said Jeri Levasseur, chair of the Haverhill Republican City Committee. “Our convention will be a wonderful opportunity for Republicans to come together, discuss our values, and plan for the coming campaign.”

The caucus is open to all registered Republicans in Haverhill and the Republican Committee welcomes participants who wish to be elected as delegates. Those seeking more information on the caucus or committee may call Levasseur at 978-807-2773 or email [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...