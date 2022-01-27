Haverhill, State Police Police Seize Guns, Fentanyl During Haverhill Raid Tuesday

A Haverhill man faces gun-related and fentanyl drug charges while a companion also faces a drug charge following a joint Haverhill and State Police raid on Tuesday.

Robert F. Ryan Jr. and Valerie Davidson-Ryan, both 34 years old, were arraigned Wednesday in Haverhill District Court following their early Tuesday morning arrests in a room they rented on Nichols Street. Both were charged with fentanyl possession, while Robert Ryan was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm storing or keeping weapons and unlicensed possession of ammunition.

According to a Haverhill Police report, the department’s Gang/Narcotics Unit was granted a search warrant last Friday, which was used Tuesday morning at 6. Police found a 20-gauge Smith & Wesson shotgun behind a bedroom door. It was unloaded and unsecured, while ammunition was found on a shelf in the same room. Police also found on the bed a small plastic bag holding a tan powder believed to be fentanyl.

In a police video interview, Robert Ryan, who was listed as unmarried, said the gun was already present in the apartment when the pair rented the room six months ago. He said the ammunition, however, was left by “an old friend he used to work with.” Police said he admitted the couple both used “illicit narcotics.”

Police also seized a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 hanging in a rifle case along with loose ammunition in another bedroom used by a man who is said to have rented the room to the Ryans. The gun was unloaded and was secured with a trigger lock. Police notified that resident of the seizure by telephone. The person was not charged, but agreed to further discuss the circumstances at the police station.

The report noted both doors to the apartment were damaged by the State Police Special Tactical Operations Team.

Davidson-Ryan was released on personal recognizance, while Ryan was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail. Both return to court March 9.

