The City of Haverhill is having a flu vaccine clinic for any resident five years old or older.

Appointments by telephone are required as no walk-ins will be accepted. The clinic takes place Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.

Appointments may be scheduled by calling 978-374-2390, ext. 3900.

