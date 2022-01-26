Overturned Tractor Trailer Results in I-495 South Delays at I-93; Cargo of Gravel Spills

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is advising drivers to expect major delays on Interstate 495 southbound at the I-93 interchange in Andover due to a tractor trailer crash.

The tractor trailer is blocking several travel lanes just south of the entrance ramp from I-93 southbound. It is on its side and its cargo of gravel has spilled onto the road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The ramp from I-93 southbound to I-495 southbound also may need to be closed temporarily when cleanup begins.

