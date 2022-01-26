Haverhill’s Third Annual Preschool Resource Fair Online Feb. 7

Haverhill’s Third Annual Preschool Resource Fair features fun for the kids while families learn about the many preschool options and resources available.

The Fair takes place online only Monday, Feb. 7, from 5:30-8 p.m. Registration takes place here and a link will be emailed.

There will be a Curious Creatures Show from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by presentations from local preschool providers and community programs. There will be giveaways throughout the event.

For more information, email Kristi-Lynn Craig at [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...