Haverhill’s Third Annual Preschool Resource Fair Online Feb. 7

By |

File photograph. (Image licensed by Ingram Image.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

Haverhill’s Third Annual Preschool Resource Fair features fun for the kids while families learn about the many preschool options and resources available.

The Fair takes place online only Monday, Feb. 7, from 5:30-8 p.m. Registration takes place here and a link will be emailed.

There will be a Curious Creatures Show from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by presentations from local preschool providers and community programs. There will be giveaways throughout the event.

For more information, email Kristi-Lynn Craig at [email protected].

Comments are closed.