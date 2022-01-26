EPA Undertakes Five-Year Review of Beede Waste Oil Site in Plaistow; Tainted Brook Feeds Little River

Plaistow, N.H.’s Beede Waste Oil Superfund site is scheduled for its mandatory five-year review by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2022.

The contaminated 41-acre site at 7-11 Kelley Road undergoes a legally required comprehensive review of completed cleanup work along with 13 other New England sites

“Ensuring completed Superfund site cleanup work remains protective of human health and the environment is a priority for EPA,” said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deb Szaro. “By completing reviews of the cleanups every five years, EPA fulfills its duty to remain vigilant so that these communities continue to be protected.”

Beede was the site of several oil-related operations, including waste oil processing and resale, fuel oil sale, contaminated soil processing into cold-mix asphalt, anti-freeze recycling and other related industries from the 1920s to 1994.

Kelley Brook, a tributary of Little River, flows along the north and northeast edges of the site. It is contaminated primarily with waste oil. According to EPA, oil seeped into the ground from a variety of sources, including a former unlined lagoon, underground storage tanks and aboveground storage tanks across the property.

A groundwater treatment operation continues at the site.

Another area site undergoing a similar review this year is the Auburn Road Landfill in Londonderry, N.H.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...