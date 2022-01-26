Comeau’s ‘Winter Thought’ Poem Captures Spirit of Spring Longing

Editor’s Note: Haverhill native Raymond F. Comeau’s latest poem, “Winter Thought,” appears to reflect a universal spring fever—shared by wildlife and people alike.

Now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.

Winter Thought

Squirrels rabbits birds

How do you stand

Snowstorms

And the atmosphere

Windy cold

I see you once in a while

Nipping juniper buds

But then you’re gone

For an underground

Or bark-lined

Bungalow

And here I am

Warm of necessity

Hanging with Mozart

And poets I love

But thinking of you

That we will be greeting

Each other again

By the birdbath

On greener

Sunnier days

© 2022 Raymond Comeau

