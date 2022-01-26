Comeau’s ‘Winter Thought’ Poem Captures Spirit of Spring Longing

Editor’s Note: Haverhill native Raymond F. Comeau’s latest poem, “Winter Thought,” appears to reflect a universal spring fever—shared by wildlife and people alike.
Now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.
Winter Thought
Squirrels rabbits birds
How do you stand
Snowstorms
And the atmosphere
Windy cold
I see you once in a while
Nipping juniper buds
But then you’re gone
For an underground
Or bark-lined
Bungalow
And here I am
Warm of necessity
Hanging with Mozart
And poets I love
But thinking of you
That we will be greeting
Each other again
By the birdbath
On greener
Sunnier days
© 2022 Raymond Comeau