Haverhill Firefighters Use Tools to Free Occupant of Overturned Car; Separately Douse Car Fire

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey is often quoted as saying “Today’s firefighters do far more than fight fires,” and Haverhill firefighters proved the point again with a rescue Saturday at the scene of an overturned car.

Firefighters used special equipment to free a driver early Saturday afternoon on the Ward Hill Connector, near Route 125. Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said the department was dispatched to the scene of a two-car accident just after noon. Bradford’s Engine 4, Rescue 1 and a deputy chief responded to find the unidentified person trapped in the car which was resting on its passenger side. The injured person was taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

Haverhill firefighters also quickly extinguished a car fire Monday morning, just before 8, on Winter Street near the railroad overpass and Haffner’s service station. O’Brien said Water Street’s Engine 3 handled the call and no injuries were reported. Haverhill Police were also dispatched during the busy, peak commuting hour.

