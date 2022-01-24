Travel to New York’s Central Park Tonight via Groveland’s Langley-Adams Public Library

Travel to New York City’s Central Park tonight, courtesy of Groveland’s Langley-Adams Public Library.

The virtual program takes place online tonight, Monday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m.

Bob Gelber, a licensed New York City Tour guide, shares the story of New York City’s playground—Central Park. Starting in 1858, construction begins to offer New Yorkers of every economic status a connection to nature—a green oasis to escape the noise and pollution of one of the most populous cities in the Western Hemisphere. Created by Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux, the presentation tells the story behind the park’s creation and why it was so important for New York City to have a “Central Park.”

Registration is required. To register, click here. Those who need assistance are asked to call the library at 978-372-1732.

