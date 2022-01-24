Methuen Police Promote Rynne to Lieutenant and Mueskes to Permanent Sergeant

The Methuen Police Department is congratulating Joseph L. Rynne Jr.’s promotion from sergeant to lieutenant and Matthew Mueskes’s promotion from provisional sergeant to permanent sergeant.

Both were promoted effective Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Rynne is a 19-year veteran of the Methuen Police Department. He was born and raised in Methuen and, up until his promotion, was serving his community as a sergeant for the Methuen Police Department on the midnight shift.

Rynne attended Methuen Public Schools until going to high school at Central Catholic and then went on to achieve a bachelor’s degree from UMass Lowell in Criminal Justice. Up until this year, he participated with the Tenney Street Park youth Basketball League as a coach and referee. The league is run as a partnership with the Methuen Police Department and the Methuen Arlington Neighborhood.

Rynne served as a member of the Methuen Police Special Operations Units as well as a member of the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Regional Response team. He recently attended frontline leadership training and has completed the FBI LEEDA Trilogy training of Supervisor, Command and Executive Leadership Institutes.

In 2014, Rynne received the Methuen Exchange Clubs Officer of the Year and then in 2015 was awarded the Life Saving Award.

Mueskes has been with Methuen Police since 2005. He started as a reserve police officer and police dispatcher before becoming a full-time officer in 2012. As a patrol officer, he was K9 handler for the department bloodhound Duke, assigned to the traffic unit and community outreach unit; worked as a field training officer, member of NEMLEC Regional Response Team; and the NEMLEC K9 and Methuen Special Operations Unit. Last June, Mueskes became a provisional sergeant and was assigned as a patrol supervisor for the early night shift.

He is currently assigned to Professional Standards and Accreditation, working on the department-wide effort to achieve certification and accreditation. Mueskes attended Methuen Public Schools as a lifelong resident and graduated from Methuen High School. He achieved a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University and a master’s degree from UMass Lowell. He recently attended frontline leadership training and accreditation manager training.

In 2018, Mueskes was awarded the Life Saving Award. He has also volunteered as a hockey coach for Methuen Youth Hockey for the past four years.

Other recent promotions include Officers Derek Licata and to sergeant.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...