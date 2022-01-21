Federal Judge Orders Haverhill Man Held on Illegal Loaded Gun, Drug-Dealing Charges

A 32-year-old Haverhill man with several prior felony convictions was formally charged Thursday in federal court with possessing a loaded firearm and dealing in fentanyl and cocaine.

Ramon Silvelo-Miles was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. Following an initial appearance yesterday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy, Silvelo-Miles was held pending a probable cause hearing scheduled for Jan. 25.

As WHAV previously reported, Silvelo-Miles was stopped by police in the early morning hours of last Sept. 20, for driving erratically on Route 24 in West Bridgewater. Field sobriety tests showed Silvelo-Miles was too impaired to drive. It is alleged a subsequent search of the defendant’s car uncovered more than 300 grams of cocaine packaged in small, clear plastic bags, as well as a small backpack inside the glove compartment that contained a clear plastic bag of fentanyl. A Raven Arms MP-25 .25 caliber pistol hidden within a black sock is also alleged to have been found in the glove compartment. The gun was loaded with one bullet in the chamber and five bullets in the magazine. Silvelo-Miles is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to multiple prior felony convictions including a 2014 conviction for manslaughter.

