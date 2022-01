The Haverhill Public Library and Creative Haverhill are having a Virtual Open Mic Night tomorrow.

Established and aspiring artists who sing, play an instrument, read poetry or have another talent may take part during virtual Open Mic Nights on the third Thursday of each month, at 7 p.m., online.

Register at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...