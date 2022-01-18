Eammons Heart Plans 45s Tournament Saturday to Benefit Those Battling Substance Abuse

Eammons Heart, which aims to help young people become free from substance abuse, is hosting a 45s Tournament as a fundraiser for charity this Saturday.

There will be prizes for the top three winners with $200 in scratch tickets going to the first place team, $100 in scratch tickets to the second place team and $50 in scratch tickets for the third place team. Teams will be in pairs with two or three pairs per table. There is also a silent auction.

The tournament takes place with registration at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, at Crescent Yacht Club, 30 Ferry St., Haverhill. Admission is $30 per individual and $60 for a team of two.

Eammons Heart celebrates the life and legacy of Eammon Sheehan who died of a drug overdoes in 2019.

