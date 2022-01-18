Broken Pipes Wreak Havoc Tuesday at Haverhill High School, Moody, Nettle and Burnham Schools

Freezing temperatures wreaked havoc at a number of Haverhill schools Tuesday.

A broken pipe at Haverhill High School forced relocation of two classes and a delayed, two-hour start. Mayor James J. Fiorentini also went on social media to report broken pipes at William H. Moody, Dr. Paul Nettle and Thomas E. Burnham Schools.

“None of this has anything whatsoever to do with taxes, or with the Moody School renovation project. It has to do with cold weather, and we are aware of private citizens, including one of my staff members, who had a similar problem,” the mayor wrote in response to residents’ alleging lack of investments in the city’s school buildings.

The Haverhill Fire Department dispatched crews to the high school around 5:30, Tuesday morning, after receiving an alarm. Firefighters discovered a broken steam pipe on the first floor.

Some residents on social media referenced a WHAV report last month that the Massachusetts School Building Authority rejected two out of three state-paid repairs to Moody School after consultation with Fiorentini. The mayor replied, “The heating system at Moody is working fine; the pipe broke in a univent. It has been fixed and school will be open tomorrow.”

The mayor added the city does take state money to renovate and repair schools, such as a current project at the high school gymnasium and “preliminary funding to redo the roof at Moody, which is our smallest and least used school, but every school is important.”

