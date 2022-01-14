I-495 Construction Update: Daytime Lane Closings Next Week to Remove Temporary Structures

Removal of temporary structures used during the recent construction of twin Interstate 495 bridges mean daytime lane closings in Haverhill next week.

A single left lane closes on I-495 north, between exits 106 and 107, on Monday, Jan. 17, through Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. The closings allow trucks to enter and exit the work zone for removal of the temporary crossover pavement.

In addition, the closing of a single left lane on I-495 south, between Exits 107 and 106, on Monday, Jan. 17, from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. This allows the contractor to remove temporary lighting poles.

