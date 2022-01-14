Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Offers The Covid Chronicles and More Saturday

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing is displaying prints by members of The Boston Printmakers every Saturday this month.

Portfolio presentations take place tomorrow, Jan. 15, from 10:30 a.m.-noon by Full Tilt Print Studio of Dedham and Susan Denniston prints and Julia Luteran with metal solar plates inspired by Cerulean Shadow and VuTubes

The Covid Chronicles by Ellen Shattuck Pierce is presented from 1- 2p.m. It is a series of 13 prints that, in the artist’s words, “serves as a validation and a remembrance of our shared experience as well as a cautionary tale of what we hope to not repeat.”

Malgorzata Zurakowska discusses mezzotint engraving techniques and there is an Exhibition Gallery Talk and Materials Review from 2-4 p.m.

The Museum of Printing is located at 15 Thornton Ave. in Haverhill.

