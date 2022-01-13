Latest Plans to Remove Little River Dam to be Detailed at Online Public Meeting Next Week

Residents have an opportunity to learn more about plans to remove the Little River dam near Lafayette Square during an online meeting next Wednesday night.

Called an “open forum,” the project update includes estimates of future river levels, designs for recreation and river access and environmental benefits from removing the 1830s-era dam. Two separate presentations, one in English and the other in Spanish, will be made with consultants Fuss & O’Neil and Christine P. Soundara and John Cuneo, who have been conducting community outreach.

As WHAV reported last summer, the city plans to establish a walking trail, pedestrian bridge, fishing platform and kayak/canoe launch area. At the time, Haverhill also receive a state climate change preparation grant of $475,000.

Haverhill mayoral Chief of Staff Allison Heartquist previously said the latest phase is a two-year process, requiring signoffs from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “It’s basically going to improve the connectivity of the neighborhood with recreational opportunities,” she said. Heartquist warned, however, “The major concern is the sediment removal—or remediation—if there is going to be such a thing. It all depends on how toxic the sediment is.”

Online presentations take place Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. in English and 7 in Spanish. Those interested may join the Google Video by clicking here or calling 650-781-1497 and entering a PIN of: 223 040 566# .

