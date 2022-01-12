Temple Emanu-El, Calvary Baptist Church Plan Friday Service in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill, in in partnership with Calvary Baptist Church, holds its annual Shabbat service honoring the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. online virtually this Friday.

The service, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King, is presented in song and prayer. The service follows the weekly Sabbath liturgy and includes selected readings from the writings of Dr. King. Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El, conducts the service, with participation from members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association.

“We are grateful to bring our shared community together once more to draw on the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy of persistence, patience, and clear vision of the goals ahead, as we chart our course through the abounding challenges of our moment,” said Broekhuysen. Pastor Kenneth Young of Calvary Baptist Church added, “Love is the source of our strength that will hold us all together in this most difficult time.”

The Temple Emanu-El Makheila (choir), conducted by Broekhuysen, and the Calvary Baptist Church Praise Team and Sanctuary Choir, under the direction of Music Minister Walter Medley III and previous Music Minister Joe DeVoe, present musical selections.

The service takes place Friday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m., via Zoom, Facebook Live and HC Media.

