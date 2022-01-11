Golden Hill Elementary School Artwork on Display All Month at Haverhill Public Library

The Golden Hill Eagle artists are soaring this month with varied student art on display at the Haverhill Public Library.

There are torn paper owls and sunflowers from kindergartners, a colorful display of line sculptures and tree house creations by students in grade one, paper weavings from second grade artists, textured landscape collages and prints created by third graders and value study paintings by artists in fourth grade.

During January, 28 pieces of art created by Golden Hill School elementary students in grades K-4 are on display in the gallery on the second floor at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.

