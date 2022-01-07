Pacheco, Haverhill’s Former Purchasing Agent, Begins Serving as Georgetown Administrator

Haverhill’s former purchasing agent and energy consultant is local again as he begins serving as Georgetown’s administrator.

Orlando Pacheco, who served in Haverhill City Hall for nearly three years before leaving in 2017, said the Georgetown position “checked the right boxes” for him.

“It was the right opportunity at the right time. I wanted to be somewhat selective with my next choice,” he told WHAV.

Pacheco served as Lancaster’s town administrator before and after working in Haverhill—first from 2005 to 2014 and then from 2017 until the end of 2021. He’s no stranger to the area, having also been employed as the mayor’s aide in Amesbury from 2002 to 2005.

He replaces retired Town Administrator Mike Farrell in Georgetown and sees helpful connections bridging his Haverhill and Georgetown jobs.

“Some economic development potential. I think collaborating with Mayor (James J.) Fiorentini and the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission is definitely something that I thought about,” he said.

Moreover, Pacheco notes similar projects in both communities was also a draw. “Big rail trail projects. There was just some stuff going on, some stuff percolating, that I thought, you know, man, I really like to be a part of that success story if I can. If I can be a deal closer, even better,” he explained.

Up until recently, the former purchasing agent worked as Haverhill’s consultant on projects that began under his watch. “I’ve been following a lot of what’s been happening in Haverhill and loosely advising on a lot of the energy stuff still,” he said.

Pacheco, of Rockport, will oversee Georgetown’s budget of approximately $33.3 million and be paid about $150,000 annually.

