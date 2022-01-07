I-495 Construction Update: Daytime Lane Closings This Week to Remove Temporary Structures

There will be daytime lane closings beginning Monday as work continues to remove the temporary median crossover between the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 495 in Haverhill.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports a single left lane closes on I-495 northbound, between exits 106 and 107, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. from Monday, Jan 10 through Wednesday, Jan. 12. The lane closing is needed to allow trucks to enter and exit the work area.

A single left lane also closes on I-495 southbound, between exits 107 and 106, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday and Friday, Jan. 13 and 14. The closing is needed to remove temporary lighting poles.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...