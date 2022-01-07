Haverhill Democrats Plan Meet and Greet with Statewide Office Candidates Jan. 23

The Haverhill Democratic City Committee is hosting a meet and greet specifically for Democratic statewide candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of the commonwealth, auditor and treasurer.

The Committee calls the event, which is free and open to the public, a “great opportunity for members of the City Committee, as well as activists throughout the Merrimack Valley, to meet and speak with all Democratic statewide candidates up close and in person.”

The meet and greet takes place Sunday, Jan. 23, starting at 3 p.m., at The Barking Dog Restaurant, 77 Washington St. Haverhill. Doors open at 2:30 and light refreshments and beverages will be available.

Next month, members will be electing delegates to the 2022 Democratic State Convention to nominate statewide Democratic candidates.

