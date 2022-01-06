Obituary: Alice Irene (Parker) Bevelaqua, 93, 12th Generation Groveland Resident

Alice Irene (Parker) Bevelaqua, 93, a lifelong (12th generation) resident of Groveland, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, at Hannah Duston Healthcare Center in Haverhill.

Born July 13, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Parker and May (Thompson) Parker, and stepdaughter of the late Helen Knox Parker. Bevelaqua married her high school sweetheart, Phillip A. Bevelaqua and together they raised seven children until his untimely death in 1973, leaving her a young widow.

Bevelaqua was a gracious hostess, sharing her home with family and friends on many holidays including Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter as well as countless pool parties for her grandchildren. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed antiquing with her close friends, a hobby that she enjoyed for decades.

After graduating from Groveland High School in 1948, she worked for AT&T before becoming a homemaker. After raising her children, she was employed for several years at Maguire’s Dept. Store in Bradford and Lady Grace and Everything Nice, both in Haverhill.

Alice was a member of Saint Patrick’s Parish in Groveland.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by many siblings including her twin, Joseph Parker. Bevelaqua is survived by her loving daughters and sons and their spouses/partners, Joan Bevelaqua and her husband Robert Pagelsen of Williamsburg, Va., John Bevelaqua of Alton Bay N.H., James Bevelaqua and his wife Barbara of Woodbury Conn., Jane Ring and her partner Jeff Noelcke of Haverhill, Kathryn Shores and her husband Roland of Methuen, William Bevelaqua and his wife Joyce of Manchester, N.H., and Patrick Bevelaqua and his partner Cynthia Wessant of Groveland. She is also survived by two sisters, Evelyn (Parker) Kelley and Audrey (Parker) Earle.

She was the proud grandmother of Sarah Bevelaqua Doucette, Emily Bevelaqua, Laura Bevelaqua Rasmussen, Nathaniel Bevelaqua, Allison Bevelaqua, Melina (Ring) Allen and Rachel Bevelaqua; as well as eight great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her graveside service Monday, Jan. 10, at noon in Riverview Cemetery, Groveland. Private visitation will be held for the family at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Bradford Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

