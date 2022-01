The Haverhill Public Library is having an online presentation focused on “Alaska’s National Parks.”

Glenn Hart, of the Alaska Public Lands Information Center, gives the presentation Thursday Jan. 27, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

This program takes place on Zoom. Those registering will receive an email with the Zoom link on the day of the program. To register, visit haverhillpl.org and look under Events. Those with questions, may call Brendan at 978-373-1586, ext. 608.

