Haverhill and Other Area Schools Cancel Friday Classes; Storm Preparations Underway

Haverhill and other area schools are closed Friday as the season’s first significant snowfall impacts the region.

Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta cancelled both regular classes and all after-school activities. Similarly, classes are cancelled at Hill View Montessori Charter School; Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School; Pentucket Regional School District, serving Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury; Northern Essex Community College, UMass Lowell, Haverhill and Lowell campuses; and public schools in Methuen and Lawrence.

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini said the city is pre-treating roads and calling in private snow plow contractors at 5 a.m. Highway Superintendent Michael Arpino reports the city has secured more than 120 private contractors. Trash pickup remains as scheduled.

Gov. Charlie Baker directed all non-emergency state employees working in executive branch agencies to stay home and urged residents to stay off roadways and to use public transportation when possible. State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey also reminded residents to test carbon monoxide alarms and keep dryer, furnace and other exhaust vents clear of snow.

“Carbon monoxide is the leading cause of fatal poisoning, and home heating equipment is the primary source of carbon monoxide in the home,” he said.

WHAV Meteorologist James Covington said falling snow will be heavy at times with accumulation of between two and five inches. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing Friday with a high of only 30 degrees with wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour. It will become clear by Friday night with low temperatures around 11 degrees. Wave Weather is heard every 30 minutes over 97.9 WHAV.

