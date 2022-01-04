Rev. Jewett Explores Local History Jan. 18 During Talk Before Women’s City Club of Haverhill

Haverhill history is on the agenda at the Women’s City Club of Haverhill.

Frank Jewett, retired senior pastor of the Advent Christian Church, talks about the colonial days of Haverhill, including Hannah Dustin and her sister. Jewett was also a docent at the Haverhill Historical Society and, according to the club, his knowledge is vast.

The club meets Tuesday, Jan.18, at in the lower level of Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. Meetings begin promptly at 1.

President Phyllis Farfaras will conduct a brief business meeting. Light refreshments will be served, along with coffee and tea. There will be time for socializing.

The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.

Future meetings will feature singers, a discussion with a noted author and a presentation on flowers.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...