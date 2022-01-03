Haverhill’s Inaugural with Gov. Baker to Be Short Due to COVID-19; Residents Asked to Follow Remotely

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to swear in Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini this morning to launch the mayor’s 10th term.

The ceremonies, which include inauguration of the City Council and School Committee, will be brief, and in-person attendance is discouraged because of the fear of spreading COVID-19. WHAV expects to carry the event live both on-air at 97.9 FM radio and streaming at WHAV.net and a variety of smartphone apps including TuneIn.

Election of a new City Council president and the formal seating of three new members— Melissa J. Lewandowski, Catherine P. Rogers and former Haverhill School Committee member Shaun P. Toohey—are also among the highlights when the pomp and circumstance begins at 10 a.m., from City Hall auditorium.

Council top vote-getters last fall were Timothy J. Jordan and John A. Michitson. Others re-elected were Joseph J. Bevilacqua, Thomas J. Sullivan and Michael S. McGonagle. Returning School Committee members are Paul A. Magliocchetti, Richard J. Rosa and Maura L. Ryan-Ciardiello.

Fiorentini said Sunday, speeches will be short and there will be no reception.

