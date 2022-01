The Greater Haverhill Arts Associations plans weekly “paint-ins” during January.

Artists may paint within the greenhouse at Nunan Florist and Greenhouses Sundays, Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 269 Central St., Georgetown.

The association asks artists and visitors to wear facial masks.

Updates will be posted online at ghaa.art.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...