Plaistow Begins Every Other Week Curbside Recycling Jan. 10, Adds Drop-Off Sites

Plaistow, N.H., launches its new trash and recycling program with trash carts required as of Monday and every other week recycling starting Jan. 10.

Households that have not received a new cart by the end of the day, today (Friday, Dec. 31), are asked to email Special Projects Coordinator Dee Voss at [email protected].

In addition to curbside recycling, four dumpsters will be available to residents to recycle extra cardboard. The dumpsters are located at Town Hall Annex, 14 Elm St. in the back right corner of the parking lot; Public Works Garage, 144F Main St.; Red Oak Drive cul-de-sac.; and Vic Geary Center, 18 Greenough Road, next to the clothing bin in the left front corner of the parking lot.

Those with questions may call Town Hall at 603-382-5200.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...