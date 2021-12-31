I-495 Construction Update: Daytime Lane Closings to Remove Temporary Median Crossover

Removal of temporary lanes and cleanup of other construction elements along Interstate 495 in Haverhill means daytime lane closings next Tuesday through Thursday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said crews will be removing the median crossover that carried southbound traffic during the last year over the new northbound bridge. Eventually, the extra lanes on the northbound bridge will be realigned to keep three lanes plus a future travel lane and two breakdown lanes. There will also be an exit-only lane for River Street.

Plans call for a single left lane closing on I-495 northbound, between exits 106 and 107, from 6 a.m.- 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, through Thursday, Jan. 6.

The twin bridge project replaced 1961-era structures and involved seven million pounds of structural steel, 3.5 million pounds of temporary steel, 15,000 cubic yards of concrete, 160,000 cubic yards of earth moved and 35,000 tons of pavement.

Environmental benefits are said to include replacing four piers per bridge to two each in the water. A reduced number of piers was also described as being more efficient by eliminating joints. A higher strength steel is used in the new piers.

