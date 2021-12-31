Eagle Scout Candidate Plans Signage at Hilldale Cemetery; Raising Money for Material

By |

Hilldale Cemetery. (WHAV News photograph.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

Brandon Silva is leading a team of volunteers to create directory signs at Hilldale Cemetery in Haverhill as part of his Eagle Scout project.

Silva said the signs are to “help people find their ancestors/loved ones and honor the veterans whose memorials are placed there.” He is looking to raise $1,000 through a GoFundMe campaign online to purchase materials needed to construct the signs.

Hilldale cemetery is a 20-acre public cemetery founded in 1859. There are 4,816 graves, 474 of which are veterans from all conflicts. The cemetery hosts Wreaths Across America annually and is the home of a veterans’ memorial with annual remembrances on both Veterans and Memorial Days.

Silva plans to place the signs this upcoming spring of 2022.

Comments are closed.