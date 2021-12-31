Eagle Scout Candidate Plans Signage at Hilldale Cemetery; Raising Money for Material

Brandon Silva is leading a team of volunteers to create directory signs at Hilldale Cemetery in Haverhill as part of his Eagle Scout project.

Silva said the signs are to “help people find their ancestors/loved ones and honor the veterans whose memorials are placed there.” He is looking to raise $1,000 through a GoFundMe campaign online to purchase materials needed to construct the signs.

Hilldale cemetery is a 20-acre public cemetery founded in 1859. There are 4,816 graves, 474 of which are veterans from all conflicts. The cemetery hosts Wreaths Across America annually and is the home of a veterans’ memorial with annual remembrances on both Veterans and Memorial Days.

Silva plans to place the signs this upcoming spring of 2022.

