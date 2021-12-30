National Guard Helps Local Ambulance Co. by Responding to Non-Emergency Calls

PrideStar EMS, which recently entered into an agreement to merge with Trinity EMS and maintain headquarters in Haverhill and Lowell, is receiving five Massachusetts National Guard personnel to provide non-emergency assistance.

“Our emergency medical technicians and paramedics have served on the front lines of COVID-19 for nearly two years without respite,” said PrideStar founder and CEO David Daly “These additional personnel will allow us to focus on providing the highest quality care possible.”

Guard personnel arrived this past Monday to begin training as ordered by Gov. Charlie Baker. The governor activated up to 500 National Guard personnel. Up to 300 members began training this week to support 55 hospitals and 12 ambulance service providers.

At PrideStar, National Guard members are not serving as first responders, but will transport patients on such calls as trips to and from hospitals or long-term care facilities. Three of the Guard personnel are from Lowell and one is from Pelham, N.H.

Another 80 to 85 personnel covered by Baker’s latest order are already in action assisting with school testing. State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said roughly 50 more will “manage logistics.” The remaining 60 to 70 Guard members in the latest activation will be available if necessary.

