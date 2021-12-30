Hearing Takes Place on Plans to Widen and Improve Route 125 in Plaistow and Kingston, N.H.

Plans to reconstruct and widen Route 125 in parts of Plaistow and Kingston, N.H., will be aired during an upcoming public hearing.

The Special Committee, appointed by the governor and Executive Council, takes place Wednesday, Jan, 5, at 2 p.m., online and at the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, Room 114, 7 Hazen Drive, Concord, N.H., to discuss the project. No testimony will be taken.

The project will reconstruct and widen Route 125 to a three-lane section. Work begins approximately 400’ north of the 125/Old County Road intersection in Plaistow and proceeds north 1.8 miles, to the intersection of 125/Hunt Road/ Newton Junction Road, in Kingston. The project entails realignments of Kingston Road, Happy Hollow Road and Colonial Road.

The online meeting may be accessed here or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and using the meeting ID# 980 6518 6122. The webinar ID is 862 9960 5044 and passcode is 229119.

