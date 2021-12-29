Holocaust in Holland Focus of Three-Part Series, Beginning Jan. 20

Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El plans a three-part exploration of the Holocaust in Holland, beginning in January.

Cantor Vera Broekhuysen leads the discussion with the first two sessions exploring the history of Jewish life in Holland before the Holocaust and how Dutch Jews and gentiles experienced the Holocaust. The third session is described as a “dive deep” into the Westerbork Cabaret at the Westerbork transit camp with guest teacher Cantor Hinda Labovitz.

The holocaust is known to Jews as “the Sho’ah.”

The program is free for members and a donation of $18 is requested for others. The hybrid sessions take place Thursdays, Jan 20, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, all at 7:30 p.m., online and at the Temple, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Register at templeemanu-el.org. Those who need help registering may call the 978-373-3861.

