Haverhill Relocates COVID-19 Testing Site to AmVets Post 147; Begins Jan. 4

Haverhill is moving its planned COVID-19 testing site from outdoors to inside because of weather-related concerns.

The city had planned to have a drive-up site operate on the edge of downtown. Public Health Director Mary Connolly said, however, testing now begins Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 1-5 p.m., at AmVets Post 147 function hall, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. COVID-19 tests continue Tuesdays and Thursdays during January, from 1-5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. except Jan. 15.

As WHAV reported previously, the City of Haverhill has largely exhausted its supply of free home COVID-19 tests, but is organizing test sites in recognition of the rising number of reported virus cases.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said testing will be provided by an outside medical service.

