Windrush Farm Offers Kathy Blanton Memorial and Mark Perry Memorial Scholarships

Windrush Farm is offering new Kathy Blanton Memorial and Mark Perry Memorial scholarships for children and adults with disabilities.

Scholarships make it possible for recipients to partake in a session of therapeutic horseback riding in the spring of 2022 at Windrush Farm on the North Andover/Boxford line. They are offered in memory of longtime Windrush rider Kathy Blanton and longtime, north shore equine dentist Mark Perry.

“We are extremely grateful to the Blanton and Perry families and friends who have made these new scholarships possible” said Janet Nittmann, CEO at Windrush Farm.

The scholarships will be awarded for participants over the age of six, with physical, cognitive or emotional challenges whose family qualifies on financial need and consideration of circumstances. The scholarships are for individuals who have not previously participated in a therapeutic riding program.

More information and application forms may be found at windrushfarm.org.

