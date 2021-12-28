Groveland Seeks to Hire Assistant Town Clerk 10 Hours a Week

The Town of Groveland is seeking a qualified part-time assistant town clerk.

The position, which reports to Town Clerk Elizabeth Cunniff, is 10 hours a week at $21 an hour with no benefits.

The position provides comprehensive administrative and technical support to the town clerk’s office. In the absence of the clerk, the assistant also performs the duties, has the powers and follows the requirements applicable to the town clerk.

Applicants should have a working knowledge of municipal government, state statutes and bylaws relating to the duties of the town clerk’s office. Candidates should have a high school diploma and at least some college education. A minimum of three years of office and customer service experience—preferably in a municipal setting—or an equivalent combination of education and experience are required.

Candidates are asked to send letters of interest and resumes by email to [email protected] or by mail by Groveland Town Clerk, 183 Main St., Groveland, MA 01834.

Resumes will be reviewed as they are received.

