Amtrak Train and Truck Collision in Haverhill May Have Casualty

There is an unconfirmed report of at least one casualty following a collision this afternoon between a Portland, Maine-bound Amtrak train and truck on the tracks near Rosemont Street in Haverhill.

Haverhill Fire, Police and Trinity EMS were sent around 1:20 this afternoon for a report of a truck struck by a train. Emergency calls arrived via 9-1-1 and the train dispatcher. There was a report of an injury sustained by one of the estimated 80 passengers in two derailed cars on the Amtrak 683 run. There was no information immediately available about occupants of the truck which was observed overturned.

Niorka Mendez, spokesperson for the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority told WHAV the bus company is “providing transportation for train passengers, taking them away from the scene and harm’s way.” The buses picked up passengers in the parking lot of Pella Windows, 45 Fondi Road.

Joe Pesaturo, director of communications for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority told WHAV by email he did not expect the accident to have an impact on commuter rail passenger service.

This is a developing story.

