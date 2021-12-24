State Officials Plan Routine Review of Haverhill Schools’ Special Education and Civil Rights

State education officials plan to conduct a routine review of Haverhill Public Schools in February, and parents are asked to play a role.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Office of Public School Monitoring undertakes, what it calls, a “tiered focused monitoring review” with a focus on verifying compliance with federal and state special education and civil rights regulations.

Officials visit each district and charter school every three years. Haverhill’s review takes place during the week of Feb. 14. Areas of review related to special education include student assessments, determination of eligibility, Individualized Education Program team process and IEP development and implementation. Areas of review related to civil rights include bullying, student discipline, physical restraint and equal access to school programs for all students.

During the review, the chairperson of the district’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council will be interviewed. Other on-site activities may include interviews of district staff and administrators, reviews of student records and other observations.

As part of the review, all parents of students with disabilities will be asked to complete an online survey that focuses on key areas of their child’s special education program. Results will contribute to the development of a report. Parents and other individuals may call Andrew MacKenzie, Public School Monitoring chairperson, at 781-338-3761 to request a telephone interview. The Department will make the necessary arrangements for those who require an accommodation, such as translation, to participate in an interview.

A report will be available about two months after the visit.

