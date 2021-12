Atkinson Congregational Church hosts a Christmas Eve service tonight, both in person and online.

There will be Christmas-inspired messages, various music and a candlelight component.

The service begins at 7, at the church, 101 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. Those attending in person are asked to wear a face mask. Online attendees may join the service through a link found at atkinsoncc.org.

Those with questions may call 603-362-5519 or send an e-mail to [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...