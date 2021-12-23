Haverhill Students Through Third Grade May Win Prizes During Winter Break Reading Challenge

Haverhill children, in grades from pre-k to third grade, may win prizes by simply reading during Haverhill Promises’ Winter Break Reading Challenge.

Listening to an audio book, being read to by an adult or older sibling and 10 independent reading sessions for 20 minutes or more between Friday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 2 are acceptable to be eligible to win. Entries are due by Jan. 10.

Haverhill Public Schools students in eligible grades will receive a post card in their backpacks before they leave for winter break. Students or parents must complete and sign the card and text a picture of it to 978-206-1774 or email it to [email protected]. A form is also available here.

There will be five winners from each grade selected by random draw to win prizes courtesy of Haverhill Promise, Stories Podcast and Buttonwoods Museum.

