Groveland’s Langley-Adams Public Library Offers Teen and Children’s Activities Week of Dec. 27

A variety of programs for teens and children are being offered next week by the Town of Groveland and Langley-Adams Public Library.

Library Director Darcy Lepore said teen programs continue Monday, Dec. 27, at 3:30 p.m., with a “Young Adult Book Tasting with Hot Cocoa.” Youth Services Librarian Jennifer Usovicz introduces new young adult books and play new young adult audio books for the teens to, in her words, “taste” while enjoying hot cocoa. No registration is required.

“Teen Game Night: Scrabble and More” comes Wednesday, Dec. 29, 5 at p.m. Scrabble, Monopoly, Settlers of Catan and other games will be provided. Registration is required at langleyadamslib.org.

Children’s programs include “Sparkle Story Time and Wand-Making,” Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 8, there are stories about pink, glitter and sparkles and stories featuring Olivia Fairy Princess, Pinkalicious and Twinkle Think Pink! Supplies will be provided and participants are encouraged to dress up in pink or sparkles. Registration is required at langleyadamslib.org.

Children are invited to make a noisemaker and hear stories Thursday, Dec. 30, 2 p.m., during “Children’s New Year’s Story Time.” New Year’s Eve noise makers will be made using jingle bells, popsicle sticks and paper plates while listening to New Year’s stories. Registration is required at langleyadamslib.org.

On Friday, Dec. 31, at 1:30 p.m., the library hosts a “Drop-in LEGO Program.” No registration is required and LEGO blocks will be provided

Langley-Adams Public Library is located at 185 Main St., Groveland.

