Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace Features Online Talk Dec. 23 by West Newbury Beekeeper

Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace continues its virtual lecture series this week with Dr. William Hamilton of Black Birch Farm Apiaries discussing “the history and practice of beekeeping.”

Hamilton has been keeping bees for more than 50 years in locations across the U.S. and owns and operates Black Birch Farm Apiaries in West Newbury. He completed his graduate level work on honey bee biology, conducts research on how weather affects honeybee activity and holds classes on beekeeping throughout the year.

The online lecture takes place Thursday, Dec. 23, from 7-8 p.m. There is a suggestion donation of $10. To register, click here.

